Stage Nine Entertainment to Present a Special

“Disney Books & Bites Weekend”

With Meet & Greet Opportunities Plus a Deliciously Fun Breakfast Event – July 23 & 24

Stage Nine Entertainment, located in the heart of the historic district at the Old Sacramento Waterfront, is proud to welcome two Disney legends – accomplished Disney book author Marcy Carriker Smothers and the longest-tenured Disney Parks cast member Oscar Martinez – for a special “Disney Books & Bites Weekend” on July 23 & 24, 2022. The celebratory weekend of activities falls during Disneyland’s 67th birthday month (the Park first opened on July 17, 1955).

Meet & Greet Opportunities With Marcy & Oscar

On Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m., Marcy and Oscar will be available to meet, greet and share stories with Disney fans of all ages at Stage Nine. Both will also be available to sign books written by Marcy that include the newly released “Walt’s Disneyland: A Walk in the Park with Walt Disney” plus the always popular “Eat Like Walt: The Wonderful World of Disney Food” (that includes a section about Oscar).

Special Sunday Breakfast with Oscar

Plus, on Sunday at 9:30 a.m., there will be a special breakfast opportunity at Our Place (located in the courtyard below Stage Nine) for those hungry for a fun culinary experience. The breakfast will feature “Oscar’s Choice” of menu items and include Oscar’s Potatoes, a famous namesake dish that was created by Oscar and served at Carnation Café for decades. While Oscar will not be serving his famous potatoes this time, he will be present at the breakfast to welcome the community. Cost for breakfast is $40 per person and includes a $10 gift card to Stage Nine; space is limited and tickets are available at www.stagenine.com.

As background, “Eat Like Walt: The Wonderful World of Disney Food” by Marcy Carriker Smothers was first published by Disney Editions in September 2017. Now in its third printing, it was a New York Times New & Noteworthy selection in 2018. Her two most recent books, “Walt’s Disneyland: A Walk in the Park with Walt Disney” and “Delicious Disney: Walt Disney World” were both published in fall 2021.

Known as a diligent worker and beloved by Disneyland enthusiasts near and far, Oscar started his career at the park on December 29, 1956, a year after opening. He started as a busser then later became a grill cook in Fantasyland quick-service locations that sold hamburgers, hot dogs, and chili. Moving to Carnation Café in 1967, Oscar was a familiar face on Main Street, U.S.A., where his breakfast potatoes recipe became quite famous. Oscar retired from Disneyland on September 27, 2017, after more than 60 years on the job.

In addition to the special guests to the Old Sacramento Waterfront, Stage Nine will have a collection of vintage menus from Carnation Café on display (and for purchase) during the “Disney Books & Bites Weekend.”

Located at Front & K Streets (102 K Street), Stage Nine Entertainment is the area’s premier entertainment retail destination that showcases approximately 20,000 unique items related to movies, television, toys, and pop culture. With five retail concepts – Stage Nine Entertainment Store, G. Willikers! Toy Emporium, The Vault, The Old Fashioned Candy & Confectionery Store, and California Clothiers – Stage Nine stores are open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. In addition to the retail offerings, Stage Nine is well known for hosting retail events attended by celebrities, artists, and entertainers.

For more information about the special weekend activations, Stage Nine Entertainment, Inc., or Stage Nine Family of Specialty Retail Stores, please call 916-447-3623 or visit www.stagenine.com.

About Stage Nine Entertainment, Inc.

Focused on the world of fun, creativity, and entertainment, Stage Nine Entertainment, Inc. consists of a collection of stores and business entities based in Old Sacramento, California. The retail stores, Stage Nine Entertainment Store, G! Willikers Toy Emporium, The Vault, The Old Fashioned Candy and Confectionery Store, and California Clothiers offer the ultimate destinations for items related to pop culture, movies, television, nostalgia, animation and clothing along with thousands of other unique memorabilia items. Collectively, the retail stores carry more than 30,000 unique and nostalgic collectibles and gift items. For more information about Stage Nine Entertainment, Inc., or Stage Nine Family of Specialty Retail Stores, please call 916-447-3623 or visit

www.stagenine.com.