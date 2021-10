TWIN BRIDGES, Calif. (KTXL) — As the crews get closer to full containment on the Caldor Fire and officials reopen the Eldorado National Forest, residents and businesses in the Tahoe Basin are still tackling the damage and devastation left behind by the wildfire.

Sierra-at-Tahoe Resort fell victim to the flames in August. The resort said the Caldor Fire, which has burned over 221,000 acres, left chairlifts and trees scorched.