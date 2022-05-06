Stage Nine Entertainment Welcomes

Thomas Kinkade Studios Artist Monte Moore for a

Special Star Wars Weekend – May 7-8

Stage Nine Entertainment, located in the heart of the historic district at the Old Sacramento Waterfront, invites the community to welcome Thomas Kinkade Studios Artist Monte Moore for a special Star Wars Weekend on May 7-8, 2022.

The weekend will also include a scavenger hunt taking place throughout the five Stage Nine retail stores, and a spirited group of regional members of the 501st Legion will be in attendance on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., decked out in their favorite costume attire from the Star Wars franchise. Plus, interested guests are encouraged to come dressed in Star Wars attire all weekend long.

Artist meet-and-greet opportunities with Moore are available from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday & 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday. A talented and versatile artist, Moore creates and paints The Mandalorian™ Star Wars Series paintings for Thomas Kinkade Studios, which are always fan favorites. Stage Nine offers a variety of The Mandalorian and Boba Fett canvas reproductions that will be available for viewing and purchase during this special weekend event. Moore will also be creating sketches for customers with purchase of any limited-edition canvas, signing purchased art pieces, and sharing stories about the inspiration behind each work of art.

Moore has an impressive 30-year background as a professional illustrator focused on creating memorable and eye-catching pop culture related designs. He has created artwork for a wide variety of formats including for book covers, video games, movie posters, card games and comic books. In addition, he has had eight books published that feature his commercial artwork in the pop culture industries. Monte has won the World Fantasy Art Show twice for Best Black and White Work and has been a guest of honor artist at conventions and art shows around the world including Italy, Scotland, Belgium, and Germany and 2001 Guest of Honor at the San Diego Comic-Con International.

During the Star Wars Weekend at Stage Nine, customers can spin the Prize Wheel to receive special discounts and prizes valid during the special weekend. As another fun highlight, Moore will provide a custom sketch for a grand prize winner.