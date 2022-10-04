Stage Nine Kicks Off National Book Month &

Archives Month with Three Special Guests

for an In-Store Celebration on October 1

Event Coincides with Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Celebration

Stage Nine Entertainment, located in the heart of the historic district at the Old Sacramento Waterfront, is proud to welcome three special guests – former Disney Imagineer Peggie Fariss, Disney archivist Kevin M. Kern, and Disney marketing veteran, book author, and historian Tim O’Day – on Saturday, October 1, 2022 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The fun-filled in-store celebration coincides with the start of National Book Month and National Archives Month, and is timed to coincide with the fabulous Walt Disney World 50th anniversary celebration that is now underway in Florida.

During the one-day special event, all three Disney guests will be on-site at Stage Nine to meet and greet the community, sign books, and take photos with fans. Plus, Stage Nine guests can sign up to attend special storytelling sessions to hear about their magical Disney experiences and recent book projects. The storytelling sessions are being offered at 1 p.m. with Peggie Fariss and at 3 p.m. with both Tim O’Day and Kevin Kern. While free to participate, space is limited, and advance reservations are required for the storytelling sessions by visiting www.stagenine.com.

Peggie Fariss enjoyed a diverse 50-year career at The Walt Disney Company. After starting in 1965 as an attractions hostess on the Storybook Land Canal Boats attraction at Disneyland, her career included hosting the 1969 Press Conference to announce “Phase One” of Walt Disney World, planning meetings at Walt Disney World, joining WED Enterprises for the planning of Epcot conferences, researching 40,000 years of communications history for the original Spaceship Earth attraction, show producing the Disney Gallery, guiding the integration of corporate branding in Disney Parks around the world, and leading Imagineering at Disneyland Paris. Also, Fariss is featured in the book “Women of Walt Disney Imagineering: 12 Women Reflect on their Trailblazing Theme Park Careers” which is available for purchase at Stage Nine.

With a fascinating perspective of everything Disney-related, archivist Kevin M. Kern has worked with the Walt Disney Archives for over a decade. As the group’s manager of research, he primarily works with historical documents and artwork and helps to facilitate company legacy and outreach projects. In addition, Kern regularly hosts special event programming for The Walt Disney Company and has had his writing featured in numerous publications, including as a co-author of “A Portrait of Walt Disney World: 50 Years of The Most Magical Place on Earth.”

As background, Tim O’Day is a successful writer, public relations executive, ideation consultant, and events producer. Among his accomplishments, he was the creative spark behind many aspects of Disneyland’s 50th-anniversary celebration, including creating an Olympic-sized lap pool at Disneyland for U.S. Olympian swimmers, procuring a Disneyland star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, placing Dumbo in the Smithsonian, and having the pardoned presidential White House Thanksgiving turkeys retire to the Disney Parks, to name a few. He is currently seen in the popular Disney+ series “Behind the Attraction.” O’Day has written many popular Disney books, including being a co-author of “A Portrait of Walt Disney World: 50 Years of The Most Magical Place on Earth,” which is available for purchase at Stage Nine.

In addition to the special guests to the Old Sacramento Waterfront, Stage Nine will have a collection of vintage artifacts and memorabilia on display from Walt Disney World’s early days and that span its history over the course of five delightful decades. As a highlight, guests will love to see the four-seater Mr. Toad car, an original from Walt Disney World’s “Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride” from Stage Nine’s impressive collection.

Located at Front & K Streets (102 K Street), Stage Nine Entertainment is the area’s premier entertainment retail destination that showcases approximately 20,000 unique items related to movies, television, toys, and pop culture. With five retail concepts – Stage Nine Entertainment Store, G. Willikers! Toy Emporium, The Vault, The Old Fashioned Candy & Confectionery Store, and California Clothiers – Stage Nine stores are open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. In addition to the retail offerings, Stage Nine is well known for hosting retail events attended by celebrities, artists, and entertainers.

For more information about the special one-day event, Stage Nine Entertainment, Inc., or Stage Nine Family of Specialty Retail Stores, please call 916-447-3623 or visit www.stagenine.com.

About Stage Nine Entertainment, Inc.

Focused on the world of fun, creativity, and entertainment, Stage Nine Entertainment, Inc. consists of a collection of stores and business entities based in Old Sacramento, California. The retail stores, Stage Nine Entertainment Store, G! Willikers Toy Emporium, The Vault, The Old Fashioned Candy and Confectionery Store, and California Clothiers offer the ultimate destinations for items related to pop culture, movies, television, nostalgia, animation and clothing along with thousands of other unique memorabilia items. Collectively, the retail stores carry more than 30,000 unique and nostalgic collectibles and gift items. For more information about Stage Nine Entertainment, Inc., or Stage Nine Family of Specialty Retail Stores, please call 916-447-3623 or visit

www.stagenine.com.