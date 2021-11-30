Stanford Sierra Youth and Families

Stanford Sierra Youth & Families provides a continuum of care to empower youth and families to overcome challenges together, as well as connects youth in foster care to the permanent loving families they need and deserve. We support the entire family with professional treatment and compassionate care, so every youth has the opportunity to thrive at home, in school, and in the community. Those we serve are able to heal, learn life skills, and build relationships through our research-based, family-centered, targeted approach.

We are determined to give each and every young person a chance at a healthy, productive and self-sufficient life with lifelong family connections. It is our unwavering commitment to meaningful and sustainable outcomes that distinguishes our organization as a leader in the field.