Get Ready to Unleash the Fun at Woofstock: Where Pets and Groovy Vibes Collide! ONE WEEK AWAY – Next Sunday 10/29!

Join them for a day that’s as funky as it gets:

Groove to the live tunes of Aware and Funkhaus.

Discover tail-wagging deals from local vendors.

Meet and possibly adopt your next pet.

Check out exotic animals.

Engage in paws-itively thrilling activities like Trunk or Treat, a bounce house, doggie talent shows, and a pet costume contest.

FREE ADMISSION! And here’s the kicker – FREE DOG & CAT ADOPTIONS!

Make Woofstock your ultimate weekend plan. Dive into the world of pets, support local businesses, and groove with your four-legged friends. Don’t be a stranger—spread the word and let’s make Woofstock the talk of the town!

