Free dog adoptions at the Stanislaus Animal Services Agency on Friday, November 17th and Saturday, November 18th! These free dog adoptions are in loving memory of Kyle Macdonald and his love for his dogs, Saber and Kaegar.



3647 Cornucopia Way, Modesto, CA

209-558-7387

StanislausAnimalServices.Com

https://www.facebook.com/StanislausAnimalServicesAgency

https://www.instagram.com/stanislausanimalservices

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction