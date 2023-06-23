Stanislaus Animal Services Agency services the county of Stanislaus for all domestic animal welfare needs.

During this kitten season, our shelter is brimming with adorable kittens eagerly seeking their forever homes. As a special promotion until the end of June, we are offering a remarkable deal: adopt any kitten or cat, and you’ll receive two furry companions for the price of one! It’s the perfect opportunity to bring double the joy and love into your home.



3647 Cornucopia Way, Modesto, CA

209-558-7387

StanislausAnimalServices.Com

