Stanislaus Animal Services Agency Service The County Of Stanislaus For All Animal Welfare Needs. They receive in About 7000 Animals A Year. Many Are Lost And Need To Find Their Way Back Home. Others Have Been Abandoned And Need To Find A New Home. At Any Given Moment they have over 250 dogs and cats available for adoption. Adoptable Pets Come In All Shapes, Sizes, Ages And Breeds. You’re Sure To Find The Perfect Pet For Your Family And You’ll Be Saving Life By Adopting.



With Over 150 Pets Available At Any Time, The Stanislaus Animal Services Agency In Modesto Is A Great Place To Find Your Four Legged Family Member. Many Of Our Dogs Are Pure Breed And With Adoption Fees Of Just $120 Or Less, It’ S A Great Place To Adopt. The First 60 Adoptions Of Our 60 Longest Stay Dogs Is Fre With All Adoption Fees Waived. You Can Start Your Search For A Pet Online At stanislausanimalservices.com

