CALLING ALL STAR WARS FANS! Get your Light Sabers ready because you are invited to Aerospace Museum of California’s Star Wars open Cockpit Day! Join us Saturday, May 7th from 10AM-2PM to view the museum’s fleet of open cockpits, hang out with cosplayers from the 501st Legion and have fun with our Galactic themed crafts, music and activities.

