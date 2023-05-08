Starlight Pizza brings 100% gluten free and vegan pizzas, for anyone who wants to eat
plant based/vegan, and provide options for those with celiac or those who have food allergies
and sensitivities. They’re currently having fun doing pop ups to introduce our tasty pizzas and
pizza bike concept. The future of pizza is here now, and they look forward to bringing their pizza
alternatives to Sacramento.
https://starlightpizza.com/
