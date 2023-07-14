Stay Rooted Kava serves and sells kava beverages and kava root powder to the general public. As part of their business, they also focus on the culture behind kava as it is important to the people of Pasifika (Vanuatu,Fiji,Samoa,Tonga,Hawai’i to name a few). Another main focus is the health & wellness benefits from kava. Kava helps with anxiety, promotes calmness and euphoria, helps with sleep and social aspects. They also love to focus on their mission of “Staying Rooted”, remembering where you come from and sharing Aloha.



