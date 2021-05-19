Stella Rosa Wines

COLUMBUS (WCMH) -- With the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention relaxing mask mandates for vaccinated individuals, some are worried that those who declined to get vaccinated will also take off their masks, potentially endangering unvaccinated children and people with medical conditions.

Because some people can be particularly protective of that information, or even get offended if they're asked about being vaccinated, an Ohio medical expert says de-escalating the topic from one of a political, or value-based nature is the first step.