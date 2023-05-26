Steve Furey is an L.A. based comedian who was recently passed as a paid regular at The World Famous Comedy Store and The Ice House Pasadena were he performs regularly.

He has performed with comics such as Nemr, Kyle Kinane, Natasha Leggero, Robin Williams, Bobby Lee, Eddie Pepitone, Joe Rogan, Theo Von, Bert Kreisher and Pablo Francisco. He just got off the Hot Summer Nights tour w Bert Kreisher which went to 14 sold out dive in theaters all around America.

He was runner up in the Sacramento Comedy Competition in both 2014 and 2015 and won it in 2018, which featured more than 75 comics from all over the country. In 2017 He was a stand out in the Laughing Skull Festival in ATL, and recently got best of fest at The South Land Festival in Los Angeles. Steve runs the monthly show Buried and Set of the Night at The World Famous Comedy Store, and the weekly Bear City in Long Beach, CA. Furey can currently be seen on E! as a co-host of Dating#NoFilter which just had a new season. And check out his hit podcast World on Drugs, where ever you get podcasts!





Weekend at Punchline Sacramento

Friday & Saturday May 26 + 27th 2023

7:30pm / 9:45pm



http://stevefurey.com/