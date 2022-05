STOCKTON ASPARAGUS FESTIVAL MAY 6-8

2022 San Joaquin Asparagus Festival

May 6-8

Friday, May 6th Noon-9 pm

Saturday, May 7th Noon-9 pm

Sunday, May 8th Noon-8 pm

San Joaquin County Fairgrounds

1658 S Airport Way Stockton

Ticket information: https://www.sanjoaquinasparagusfestival.net/

916-370-3647

