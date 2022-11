SATURDAY, NOV. 5th

TRIPLE CROWN CHAMPIONSHIP FINALES



39th Tribute to Gary Patterson

King of the West-NARC 410 Sprint Car Series, SCCT 360 Sprint Car Challenge Tour and Hunt Magneto Wingless Sprint Car Tour

1pm Show & Shine Car Show with live music by Steel Glass



3pm Admission & Main Gates

6pm Racing



Admission

$30 Ages 5 and Older

4 & Under FREE