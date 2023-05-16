Visit Stockton, with the support of the City of Stockton, presents the Stockton Flavor Fest, May 19-21, 2023 at the Weber Point Events Center in Downtown Stockton. This award-winning festival could not happen without the help of local nonprofits, community-based organizations, local artists and creatives, and our amazing partners.

Highlights of the Stockton Flavor Festival include:

• Culinary vendors and food trucks showcasing the diversity and global food offerings available in the Stockton region

• Three days of entertainment offerings, including local cultural performances throughout the festival and a variety of acts on the Michelob Ultra Stage

• Creative activities, including interactive workshops and live art demonstrations

• Exclusive events including a Drag Brunch benefiting the San Joaquin Pride Center, and cooking and culinary demonstrations highlighting the best of Stockton dining

• A taste of California’s finest libations at the Craft Beer, Wine & Spirits Tent

• A commitment to sustainability, including the use of earth-friendly, compostable cutlery and serveware and no single-use plastics or water bottles

• 100% non-profit! Created by a non-profit, the festival proceeds benefit our local non-profit volunteer organizations





Weber Point Event Center, 221 N. Center Street, Downtown Stockton

stocktonflavorfest.com/tickets/