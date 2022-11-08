Stoney’s Rockin’ Rodeo is a Country music dancehall and saloon featuring DJ music and dancing nightly, plus, amazing food and libations. There are free dance lessons most nights and occasionally live music. Stoney’s has featured Chris Young, Thomas Rhett, Mark Chesnutt, Cody Johnson and many more in the past. Stoney’s offers an amazing $10 prime rib dinner from 6-7pm on Saturdays and this Saturday the 12th it is free from 6pm-8pm as we celebrate our 15 Year Anniversary.



