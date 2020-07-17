Stop Stigma Sacramento

To learn more about the “Mental Illness: it’s not always what you think” project or to share your thoughts on mental illness, visit us at www.StopStigmaSacramento.org. To find out more about mental health services in Sacramento County, residents can call 211 Sacramento (211), a free information and referral service for the community. Deaf or Hard of Hearing? Call 7-1-1 to connect to 2-1-1.

This program is funded by the Division of Behavioral Health Services through the voter-approved Proposition 63, Mental Health Services Act (MHSA).