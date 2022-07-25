“Waltzing in Wonderland” the 33rd Annual Strauss Festival of Elk Grove.



The Strauss Festival has returned! The Strauss Festival Board of Directors and the production crew are thrilled to be presenting Waltzing in Wonderland as our 2022 production.

We have been waiting three long years to bring you once again an enchanting evening performance with a picturesque stage setting, gorgeous costumes, and a variety of dances, such as the waltz, polka, and quadrille. The story unfolds in the music of composer Johann Strauss, Jr. which is played by the 40-piece Camelia Symphony Orchestra.



Our volunteer cast of 70 features dancers, ages five to 81, who perform for four nights, July 28-31, on Strauss Island in Elk Grove Regional Park. Cast members include the Littles, Tweens, Polka, Quadrille, and Waltz groups who each have their own unique style of dance. As in the past, Strauss’s famous finale of the evening will be the stunning performance of the Blue Danube followed by a spectacular display of fireworks.



916-714-2527

Thursday, July 28 through Sunday, July 31st

Promenade of dancers at 7:30pm with Performance at 8:15pm

www.straussfestival.com

