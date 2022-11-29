Studio40 Live Special! Gary and Scott visit the El Dorado Town Center to check out all the booming new local owned businesses. There’s still more to come too! New places will be appearing shortly.



El Dorado Town Center

Discover a place of beauty and abundance. Fine to casual dining with peaceful lake views, unique shopping, stay and play at one of our many events, premier hotel or IMAX Theater!



Town Center Management Group, Inc

4364 Town Center Blvd., #310

El Dorado Hills, CA 95762

(916) 933-6699

https://edhtowncenter.com/



Goodwill (Sacramento Valley and Northern Nevada)

Helping people with disadvantages achieve self-sufficiency. They are in the business of changing lives. Their Family of Nonprofits provides a holistic approach to solving some of our society’s biggest challenges. They do this by empowering our partners to create opportunities for individuals and communities.

https://goodwillsacto.org/



Rocklin Ski and Snowboard

Rocklin Ski & Snowboard serves as a convenient access hub for quality outdoor recreation products. We pride ourselves on being knowledgeable, approachable and reliable. Their selection is carefully curated to cater to the expanding and evolving outdoor recreation community.

https://www.rocklinskiandsnow.com/



El Dorado Hills Town Center is also hosting a variety of events!



Menorah Lighting: Thursday, December 22nd from 6:30PM-8PM

Christmas Tree Lighing: Saturday, December 3rd

Elf on the Boulevard: Friday, November 25th-Saturday, December 24th

Santa Photos: Thursday, December 1st-Saturday, December 24th



