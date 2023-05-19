Succulents by Noelle will be attending the annual Goddess festival held at Araceli Farms in Dixon! She will have succulent crowns and creations available to ship through and enjoy!

A day of wellness, stillness and connecting with that wild woman inside of you who holds you so well through this life. Come as you are and indulge in pure MAGIC. Take what you need and be ready to celebrate the beauty that is YOU.

There is something for everyone here. Photo ops, food, wellness information, introduction to different healing modalities, vendors, activities, and most importantly – community.

Get ready to leave refreshed, inspired and hyped on the magic that will take place. Let’s play :)





891 Alamo drive vacaville CA

707-365-5489

Noelledemartinidesigns.com