Lifestyle Expert Megan Thomas Head is here to share a few products that are great must-haves for the summer season.

Clausthaler

Refresh, Replenish, and Repeat with New Clausthaler ISO 0.0%. It’s the perfect alcohol free thirst quencher that goes down smooth and easy after any activity. The crisp taste and finish refuels the body and mind and won’t weigh you down. www.clausthaler.com

Holmes fans now at Target & Amazon

Holmes fans keep your space cool and the air moving in your home, whether you need a personal fan, desk fan, a small fan for your bedroom, or a large fan for a living room. For more visit www.GetHolmesFans.com or shop at Target, Walmart and Amazon.com.

High Quality Dietary Supplements

Jarrow Formulas® offers a wide range of scientifically-supported supplements, including products that support digestive, bone, brain, heart and immune health, and supplements that aid with energy and metabolism.

Essential Elements®

Essential Elements® offers a 24-pack of hydration sticks in flavors everyone will love–blue raspberry lemonade, yuzu-lime, and watermelon cucumber. Keep your taste buds happy while optimizing energy and performance! www.EE.fit