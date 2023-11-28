Sunrise MarketPlace the Magical Moments Laser Light Show and Night Market on December 1st at 4 PM at the Sunrise Mall Near the Men’s Macy’s.



Laser Light Show and Night Market

Date: December 1, 2023

Time: 4 PM TO 8 PM Night Market starts at 4 PM/ Two Laser Light Shows

6:00 PM AND 7 PM.

Location: Sunrise Mall (Men’s Macy’s Parking Lot)

Nutcracker by Sac Civic Ballet

Date: December 14, 2023

Time: 5 PM to 7 PM Show Times: 5:15 PM and 6:10 PM

Location: Sunrise Mall

Winter Wonderland Skate Party

Date: December 21, 2023

Time: 6 PM to 9 PM

Location: Sunrise Rollerland