Sunrise MarketPlace present the Harvest Festival and Hocus Pocus Movie Night Friday, October 27th from 5 PM to 9 PM at the Sunrise Mall in Citrus Heights!
916-536-9267
8095 Greenback Lane, Citrus Heights
https://sunrisemarketplace.com/event/harvest-festival-and-hocus-pocus-movie-night/
https://www.facebook.com/SunriseMarketPlace
https://www.instagram.com/discoversmp/
