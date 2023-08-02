WITH NEARLY 25 BARS, LOUNGES & RESTAURANTS PARTICIPATING, DOWNTOWN SACRAMENTO OFFERS SPECIALTY “SUNSET SIPS” ON WEDNESDAY EVENINGS

THROUGH AUGUST

Downtown Sacramento Partnership is excited to present a refreshing “Sunset Sips” promotion on Wednesdays from 4 to 7 p.m. in July and August featuring specialized drinks priced at $5, $7, and $9. With nearly 25 popular bars, lounges and restaurants participating, the new program is a summertime extension of the hugely successful “Dine Downtown” program with a focus instead on beer, wine, cocktails and mocktails.

For more details about Sunset Sips, please visit www.godowntownsac.com/events/signature-events/sunset-sips. To learn about other ways to support local downtown businesses, visit GoDowntownSac.com. Sunset Sips is produced by Downtown Sacramento Partnership with support from FOX40 and Lamar Advertising Company.