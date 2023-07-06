WITH NEARLY 25 BARS, LOUNGES & RESTAURANTS PARTICIPATING, DOWNTOWN SACRAMENTO OFFERS SPECIALTY “SUNSET SIPS” ON WEDNESDAY EVENINGS

JULY THROUGH AUGUST

Downtown Sacramento Partnership is excited to present a refreshing “Sunset Sips” promotion on Wednesdays from 4 to 7 p.m. in July and August featuring specialized drinks priced at $5, $7, and $9. With 24 popular bars, lounges and restaurants participating (with counting), the new program is a summertime extension of the hugely successful “Dine Downtown” program with a focus instead on beer, wine, cocktails and mocktails.

“We are thrilled to provide a fun way to celebrate summertime downtown in a way that taps into our successful ‘Dine Downtown’ program,” said Michael Ault, Executive Director of the Downtown Sacramento Partnership. “The new Sunset Sips program is perfect for finishing your workday or starting your evening in the central city while supporting local businesses in your community.”

2023 participating bars, lounges & restaurants include:

Fizz Champagne & Bubbles Bar Tiger Restaurant Juju Kitchen & Cocktails

Grange Restaurant & Bar Foundation Restaurant Tequila Museo Mayahuel & Bar

Delta Bar & Grill Rio City Café Pete’s Restaurant & Brewhouse

Frank Fat’s La Cosecha Ella Dining Room & Bar

Loyal Legion Beer Hall Dawson’s Steakhouse Darling Aviary Restaurant

Capitol Garage Kodaiko Ramen & Bar Maydoon

Hook & Ladder Manufacturing Our Place Event Space Vine + Grain

Company & Kitchen

Trophy Club 7th Street Standard Railroad Fish & Chips

Plus, local bartenders are encouraged to mix up their best drinks because the public will vote on the “Best Sunset Sips Cocktail.” The winning bar or restaurant will receive a cash prize and a feature in an upcoming issue of Sacramento Magazine.

For more details about Sunset Sips, please visit www.godowntownsac.com/events/signature-

GoDowntownSac.com. Sunset Sips is produced by Downtown Sacramento Partnership with support from FOX 40, Sacramento Magazine, and Lamar Advertising Company.

#

About Downtown Sacramento Partnership

Downtown Sacramento Partnership is a nonprofit, property-based improvement district (PBID) that serves as the collective voice for the 197 property owners and more than 5,000 businesses located within the 66-block urban core of Sacramento. Driven by the mission to build value downtown, Downtown Partnership is the principal advocate, champion, and steward for those who work, live, visit and do business here. For more information, visit DowntownSac.org + GoDowntownSac.com and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.