SACRAMENTO, Calif. – Sutter Health is celebrating its 100th anniversary of providing world-class healthcare in Sacramento from noon-5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14, with a free Fall Festival near its flagship hospital in Midtown Sacramento.

The festival, located on Capitol Avenue between 27th and 28th streets, will feature many fun activities for the entire family and continuous performances. It will also have celebratory remarks from Congresswoman Doris Matsui, Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg, Sutter Health CEO and President Warner Thomas and other dignitaries. The entertainment for the day will be kicked off with a performance by piano prodigy Evan Hines, whose medical journey at Sutter Medical Center was covered nationally by the media.

The activities include a Teddy bear clinic for children, hayrides, a pumpkin patch, face painting, carnival games, photo booths, make your own commemorative T-shirt. corn husk doll making and a balloon artist.

There will be free food and drinks from local restaurants that will include a special Sutter 100-year anniversary flavor of ice cream from Leatherby’s, Side Hustle Pizza, Carmazzi Caramel Corn, Sutter Health Park hot dogs, Stroopwafel, Golden 1 Center-winning sugar-coated cookies, Tea Bar & Fusion, and Raley’s fruit stands. There will even be a stand to pick out a free pumpkin to take home and another to build your own fall flower bouquet.

A stage will have continuous live performances that include performance artist Deeks, Ballet Folklorico, B Street Theatre and others. The Sutter Children’s Center full-time facility dogs will also be on-hand to greet the public, as will the River Cats’ Dinger, and local high school marching bands will be playing.

Sutter opened its first hospital in 1923 on the corner of 28th and L streets, part of the campus where the medical center is located. Now known as Sutter Medical Center, Sacramento, the hospital has cared for millions of area residents and others, with several of the area’s top specialty services, including:

A birthing center known as “Sacramento’s baby hospital” that has delivered more than 407,000 babies;

Northern California’s largest and most advanced neonatal intensive care unit and the Sutter Children’s Center that provides comprehensive care for hospitalized kids;

The pioneering heart program where the first heart surgeries in the Valley area were performed and is the second hospital in California to be certified as a Comprehensive Cardiac Center;

The nationally recognized Sutter Neuroscience Institute that has opened several groundbreaking clinics for pediatric and adult neuro disorders and pioneered several minimally invasive surgeries;

The Sutter Cancer Center, which is one of California’s most comprehensive oncology programs, rooted in compassion and focused on advanced treatments, research and complementary therapies.

The site of the first robotic surgery in the world and a leader nationally in using medical robots to assist in complex surgeries.

For more information on the event, go to https://www.sutterhealth.org/classes-events/sutter-health-fall-festival-celebrating-100-years-of-caring-34159-258807/. The Fall Festival is part of Midtown’s Second Saturday lineup of activities.

Here are stories on the very interesting history of Sutter Medical Center, Sacramento:

