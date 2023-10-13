Twenty-five years ago, Sutter Medical Center, Sacramento was the first hospital in the Valley area to introduce Gamma Knife radiosurgery, a non-invasive treatment of brain tumors and other abnormalities. It was a combination program of two renowned groundbreaking service lines at Sutter Medical Center: Sutter Neuroscience Institute and Sutter Cancer Center. It is part of the rich history of Sutter Medical Center, Sacramento, which is celebrating its 100th anniversary on Saturday, Oct. 14, with a free community Fall Festival.

