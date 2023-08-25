One of Sutter Creek’s most beloved events. Same great time, same great food, same great people and even some more.

Doors and no-host bar open at 5:30

Tri-tip and spaghetti dinner prepared by the fire crew served at 6:30

Live music by Darin Sexton and Highway 49 – dancing under the stars

Raffle and auction throughout the evening

Last year the Sutter Creek Community Benefit Foundation and Rotary Passport to Amador partnered with Sutter Creek Volunteer Fire Department to “bring back the ball” after a decade long hiatus. It was all that we remembered, and we are teaming up again to host this year’s dinner and dance.

Adult dinner tickets * $40

Children 5-12 * $15

Historically this is a sell-out event. Get your tickets now in person at the firehouse or online

https://www.zeffy.com/…/39853b46-ed9a-4a98-aa16…

See you at the ball!