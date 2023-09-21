Sutter Health Fall Festival Happening
During Midtown Second Saturday – October 14!
On October 14th – happening on Midtown Second Saturday — Sutter Health will celebrate 100 years of caring for patients. The community is encouraged to spend a day full of the following:
o Teddy bear clinic
o Pumpkin patch
o Free giveaways
o Flower market
o Face painting
o Meet the Sutter Health dogs
o Live performances on stage
o Carnival games, and more!
o FREE food and drinks from local restaurants
Fun and free, advance registration is not required and more information is available here: https://www.sutterhealth.org/classes-events/sutter-health-fall-festival-celebrating-100-years-of-caring-34159-258807/
And for more information about Midtown Second Saturday also happening on October 14, please visit www.midtownsecondsaturday.com