Sutter Health Fall Festival Happening

During Midtown Second Saturday – October 14!

On October 14th – happening on Midtown Second Saturday — Sutter Health will celebrate 100 years of caring for patients. The community is encouraged to spend a day full of the following:

o Teddy bear clinic

o Pumpkin patch

o Free giveaways

o Flower market

o Face painting

o Meet the Sutter Health dogs

o Live performances on stage

o Carnival games, and more!

o FREE food and drinks from local restaurants

Fun and free, advance registration is not required and more information is available here: https://www.sutterhealth.org/classes-events/sutter-health-fall-festival-celebrating-100-years-of-caring-34159-258807/

And for more information about Midtown Second Saturday also happening on October 14, please visit www.midtownsecondsaturday.com