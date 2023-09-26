Sutter Medical Center to Celebrate 100 Years of Caring
With Free Fall Festival on Oct. 14
On Oct. 14 – happening on Midtown Second Saturday — Sutter Medical Center, Sacramento will celebrate 100 years of caring for patients. The community is encouraged to come out and celebrate the milestone with:
o Teddy bear clinic
o Pumpkin patch
o Free giveaways
o Flower market
o Face painting
o Meet the Sutter Health dogs
o Live performances on stage
o Carnival games, and more!
o FREE food and drinks from local restaurants
It will be fun and free! (No advance registration; just come on out!) More information is available here: https://www.sutterhealth.org/classes-events/sutter-health-fall-festival-celebrating-100-years-of-caring-34159-258807/
And for more information about Midtown Second Saturday also happening on Oct. 14, please visit www.midtownsecondsaturday.com