Newly opened family-owned dessert shop serving taste of the island delicacies (Philippines and Hawaii flavors). They offer pies and various desserts such as Buko Pie (Young coconut), Buko Ube Pie (Young coconut with Ube/sweetened purple yam), Egg Pie, Cashew Pie, Cassavas, Butter Mochis, Ube spread and more. Most of their treats are not found or seldom found in other dessert shops or market. They are open Wed-Sun and closed on Mon/Tue



2352 A San Pablo, Pinole CA 94564

415-265-3335

Facebook.com/SweetPipers1

@Sweet_Pipers

