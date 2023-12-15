Swoon Studio + Co is a small, woman run business, owned and operated by Erin Lane of Fair Oaks. Swoon makes sewn handmade goods, with the current focus on making unique, efficiently made, dog bandanas. Other projects coming soon include quilts, quilt inspired picnic blankets, market bags and more lifestyle goods for humans and their pets.

The unique designs found in most of the materials used, are created and purchased from independent women artists and small business fabric shops. The rest of the designs come from fabrics previously discarded or donation and up-cycled into a swoon products. When an up-cycled collection launches, swoon donates 50% of the sales to various Animal Shelters and Rescues in the Sacramento and surrounding counties.

Erin will selling bandanas at the Bradshaw

Animal Shelter’s Adoption Event and

Holiday Market, this Sunday, December

17th from 11am – 3pm.

You can learn more about Swoon Studio

by visiting them on Instagram at

@swoonstudioco and their website

at www.swoonstudioandco.com