Friday and Saturday July 8th and 9th

Time of Event: 7:30pm and 9:45pm SHOWTIMES

We are excited to get people out to the Punchline Sacramento to see T Murph LIVE!

T Murph, stand-up comedian and actor, is a fixture of the famed Chicago comedy scene, and now earning rave reviews for his performance as “Clovis” on Hulu’s bold comedy series, WOKE.

For his work on WOKE, T. Murph has been hailed as “scene-stealing and hilarious” by Entertainment Weekly, “the most consistently funny aspect of the show” by The New York Times, and “the breakout… who steals every scene he’s in” by Indiewire.

A true powerhouse onscreen and onstage, T. Murph has toured extensively across the country’s most prominent comedy clubs, colleges, and festivals, and has performed at the NBC Diversity Finals Showcase, and countless festivals. Last month he was on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon!

He is headlining the Punchline in Arden this weekend! Friday and Saturday nights! Tickets are on PunchlineSac.com !