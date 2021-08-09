Looking for something to do this weekend? Enjoy tacos from local restaurants, sample craft beer and local wines, and enjoy a day of fun and fellowship at the taco throwdown.
There will be lawn games, a corn hole tournament, raffles, and a band to entertain you as you rest between taco tastings. Go out and support a great community event and enjoy a day of fun and food!
Taco Throwdown
Aug 14 | 1-5 pm
@The Grounds (Placer County Fairgrounds)
800 All America City Boulevard
Roseville, 95678
21+ event
rosevillerotary.com/taco-throwdown