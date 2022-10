Tacos 916 Is A Mobile Food Stand Exclusively Showcasing Tacos That You’d Only Find In Sacramento. We’ll Be Popping Up At Esther’s Park 4-9pm To Celebrate National Taco Day As Well Participating In A Taco Battle Called Taco Libre At Jackrabbit Brewery Oct 8th 12-5 For Sacramento’s Best Taco. The Winner Is Proudly Awarded A Championship Belt As Well As Bragging Rights

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction