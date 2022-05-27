Tahir Moore is a stand-up comic, actor, writer and host. Originally from East St. Louis, IL, Tahir started doing stand up full time when he moved to Los Angeles in 2009. He now works with multiple digital companies such as KevOnStage Studios and All Def Digital, as on-air talent, producer and more. Tahir has appeared on HBO’s Insecure, NBC’s Brooklyn 99, ABC’s Stumptown, and CBS’s The Neighborhood.

Catch Tahir Moore this weekend at Laughs Unlimited where he’ll be performing 5 shows. Details and ticket information can be found on tahirmoore.com .

