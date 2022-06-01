Tahoe Blue Vodka was founded in 2012 by local entrepreneur Matt Levitt. The award-winning taste combines pristine Tahoe sourced water with a blend of grapes, corn and sugarcane for clean, gluten-free, crisp taste and smooth finish. Tahoe Blue Vodka has won over 25 prestigious awards at the highest regarded spirits tasting competitions.

Through its parent company, Tahoe Spirits, Inc., Tahoe Blue Vodka has donated over $200K of its proceeds to organizations that work to protect Lake Tahoe and its surrounding environment. Tahoe Blue Vodka is available in stores throughout Reno/Tahoe/Northern Nevada, Sacramento, San Francisco and is now available in Southern California.

For more information about Tahoe Blue Vodka, please visit

www.tahoebluevodka.com

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction