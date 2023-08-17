Taichi Sacramento is owned by a young and upcoming entrepreneur in the Sacramento area. Taichi Bubble Tea also specializes in bubble tea, poke, and ramen. “TAICHI BUBBLE TEA First opened in 2015, has been growing across the United States. We hope to bring the best boba, healthy poke bowl, and tasty ramen to people from all over the world. In the meanwhile, we strive to provide a place for people to connect with family and friends while enjoying the delicious drink and food. ” Follow us on instagram @taichisacramento for all the latest and upcoming news.



special offer code

All Students get 15% off



Buy 2 Get 1 Free

August 18th

11:30-5:30

5801 Folsom Blvd #110 Sacramento Ca 95819

www.taichibubbletea.com