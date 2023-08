Today is National Rum Day!

Tank House is turning TEN YEARS OLD!!!

Ten Years Up In Smoke! They’re throwing a Louisiana style B-Day Bash with Beignet Pulled Pork Sliders, Patty O’s Hurricanes, Smoked Brisket Po’ Boys, Voodoo Daiquiris, King’s Cake Snow Balls, Smoked Chicken & Hot Link Gumbo Tots, Fried Gator Nuggets and more. They also have Sacramento’s own, Element Brass Band gracing us with their New Orleans Second Line tunes! C’mon down to Midtown and Laissez bon temps rouler!