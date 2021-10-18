On Wednesday, October 20th from 12:00 p.m. To 1:30 p.m., Tapa the World, the Spanish restaurant in the heart of midtown’s food scene, is hosting a pop-up event in collaboration with the California Restaurant Foundation (CRF) and Wells Fargo to celebrate the resiliency of the restaurant industry throughout the covid-19 pandemic.
the first 50 guests will enjoy tapa the world’s signature paella and sangria for free, plus all guests will enjoy mingling with special guest, celebrity entertainer and event host Billy Harris.
Earlier this year, tapa the world was one of 29 Sacramento-based restaurants that received a $3,500 grant from CRF’s $1.25 million restaurants care resilience fund, which launched as a lifeline for California’s independent restaurants heavily impacted by covid-19. Additionally, Wells Fargo donated $250,000 to CRF’s restaurants care resilience fund to provide grantees with year-long business support services and resources, including peer-to-peer support and monthly educational learning opportunities designed to improve the restaurants and restaurant owners for the long term.
Tapa The World – Restaurant Resiliency Pop-Up Event
On Wednesday, October 20th from 12:00 p.m. To 1:30 p.m., Tapa the World, the Spanish restaurant in the heart of midtown’s food scene, is hosting a pop-up event in collaboration with the California Restaurant Foundation (CRF) and Wells Fargo to celebrate the resiliency of the restaurant industry throughout the covid-19 pandemic.