The Taste of East Sacramento is put on by the East Sacramento Chamber of Commerce and is the biggest food & beverage event in East Sac!

For 13 years the Chamber has grown this event into one of the highly anticipated events in the area showcasing over 45 vendors. Visit with friends and neighbors, meet Chefs from your favorite restaurants, and discover a new favorite wine or beer.

If you love food, wine, and beer, you will love this event!



$75 General Admission Tickets

www.tasteofeastsac.com



www.eastsacchamber.org / www.jaynagyro.com