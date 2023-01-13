SIX ENTREPRENEURS SELECTED AS FINALISTS IN

CALLING ALL DREAMERS BUSINESS INCUBATOR PROGRAM

2023 to potentially welcome six exciting new business concepts to downtown

Downtown Sacramento Foundation today announced the six business concepts selected to continue to the final phase of the 10th Annual Calling All Dreamers business incubator program: Burnside Coffee Bar, Dipped N Color, Flora & Fauna, Mercado Urbano, Retrospect-Vintage Fashion, and The Teetotalist.

After the next round of business bootcamps, entreprenures will be assessed by their SCORE mentors, and one will be chosen to win $20,000 cash and a start-up package valued at $120,000 with in-kind services and resources to help launch their small business dreams into a reality with a downtown Sacramento storefront. All other entrepreneurs who complete the incubator program will receive $5,000 cash and assistance in launching their business in downtown Sacramento.

The Calling All Dreamers cohort will continue working with their Capital Corridor SCORE mentors to refine their business concepts and prepare for the final pitch to the selection committee composed of downtown property owners, prominent business owners and Downtown Sacramento Foundation board members. The committee will review each concept for viability, resources, operating practices, investment, and more.

For more information, visit www.downtownsac.org + godowntownsac.com and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.





