The Kramer family were facing years of losses on the farm. It was time for an out-of-the-box idea, and they had it: sprouted walnuts. In contrast to regular walnuts, sprouted walnuts have no bitterness, but rather have a warm and buttery flavor profile. In addition, many of the good nutrients are more digestible in a sprouted walnut, so your body can absorb a higher percentage of the good things a walnut offers. Together with the ingenuity of American farmers and the creativity of social-media savvy Millennials, they had the skill set needed to bring an innovative farm-to-fork product to the market.



Instagram: @TenderlyRooted



https://www.sproutedwalnut.com/



20% Off your order

Code: GOODSNACKS

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction