That Guy Eyewear is your independent optician in the historic Oak Park district of Sacramento, CA. Dennis (That Guy) recently launched a fun eyewear promo and will be hosting a Block Party to celebrate his recent move. Now through Sunday, March 26th, the public can enter to win a free Eyedrobe Makeover. Four lucky winners will receive a new pair of eyewear valued up to $500 each. To enter the free contest visit: https://www.hekaspecs.com/blockparty

