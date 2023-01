That Local Art Show, THE place to be for art vibes! Biannual Inclusive Art Show in Placer County

at the Maidu Community Center March 4th 11am-4pm



Their goal is to sponsor as many local artists as possible. Add yourself to their email list for their upcoming sponsor, artist, and vending opportunities.



1550 Maidu Community Center Roseville CA

www.thatlocalartshow.com

03/04/2023

Time of Event:11-4

Tickets are $5