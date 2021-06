The California Mermaid Convention is a three-day extravaganza that shelli-brates all things mermaid. From swim play, to shopping, classes and entertainment, the convention has something for everyone. All ages and families welcome.

The California Mermaid Convention

July 9 – 11 from 8am to 12am

Rusch Park Pool, Old Town Sacramento, Howe River Access

Tickets available at californiamermaidcon.com

@calmercon