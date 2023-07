The Coconut Guy talks about his machete-fresh coconut water and the second stop of his multi-state events tour at the California State Fair July 14th-30 2023 at Cal Expo. Find the coconuts surf bus by the Rodeo for the best way to beat the heat at the State Fair this year!!!

August 5th at 36 handles in El Dorado Hills

will be making malibu coconut water mojito

CoconutGuyEvents.com

Facebook: @realcoconutguy

Instagram: @RealCoconutGuy