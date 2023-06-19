The Cook Foundation serves the needs of the community by connecting individuals and businesses with important social causes. Through private donations and event sponsorships, the Cook Founda-tion responds directly to those causes with the goal of helping to create a thriving and prosperous community for all. Join us at our Inaugural Golf and Cornhole Tournament on July 17, 2023, at Ser-rano Country Club in El Dorado Hills.



FaceBook: https://www.facebook.com/people/Cook-Foundation

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cookfoundationedh/

Website: www.cookfoundationedh.org

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction